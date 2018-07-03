News/Award
July 3, 2018

Momentum USA’s Amalfe Receives Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tire Review on Vacation

TireHub Opens Doors to Dealers, Retailers

TireHub Adds to Leadership Team

New Scrap Tire System Proposed in Arkansas

All Season Tire Pros Goes Solar

Bridgestone Launches New Retail Showroom Program for Tire Dealers

AAA: Worn Tires Put Drivers At Risk

Bridgestone Dropping ATD for Passenger, LT Tire Distribution

Moody's Again Places ATD Rating Under Review

U.S. Supreme Court Rules States Can Force Online Retailers to Collect Sales Tax

John Paul Amalfe, President of Momentum USA, Inc., receives the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Award in the family business category dor the New Jersey region.

 

John Paul Amalfe, President of Momentum USA, Inc., has been awarded the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Award in the family business category in the New Jersey region by EY. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Amalfe was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at the Hyatt Regency in New Brunswick, New Jersey on June 28, 2018.

Since 1945, an American family-owned company now in its fourth generation, Momentum is a leading aftermarket undercar manufacturer/distributor serving the independent WDs, co-manufacturing, fleet and installer markets.

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 32nd year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as:

  • Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation
  • Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc.
  • Jodi Berg of Vitamix
  • Robert Unanue of Goya Foods
  • Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn
  • Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks
  • Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani
  • James Park of Fitbit
  • W. “Bill” Marriott, Jr. of Marriott International, Inc.
  • Lonnie Moulder and Mary Lynne Hedley, PhD, of TESARO, Inc.

As a New Jersey region award winner, Amalfe is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Show Full Article