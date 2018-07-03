Momentum USA’s Amalfe Receives Entrepreneur of the Year Award

John Paul Amalfe, President of Momentum USA, Inc., has been awarded the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Award in the family business category in the New Jersey region by EY. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Amalfe was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at the Hyatt Regency in New Brunswick, New Jersey on June 28, 2018.

Since 1945, an American family-owned company now in its fourth generation, Momentum is a leading aftermarket undercar manufacturer/distributor serving the independent WDs, co-manufacturing, fleet and installer markets.

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 32nd year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as:

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation

Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc.

Jodi Berg of Vitamix

Robert Unanue of Goya Foods

Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks

Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani

James Park of Fitbit

W. “Bill” Marriott, Jr. of Marriott International, Inc.

Lonnie Moulder and Mary Lynne Hedley, PhD, of TESARO, Inc.

As a New Jersey region award winner, Amalfe is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.