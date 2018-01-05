Molex, BlackBerry to Unveil Auto Networking Platform

Molex and BlackBerry have teamed up to develop a 10Gbps Ethernet Automotive Networking platform, according to Business Wire. The network is designed to provide increased bandwidth for in intelligent and connected vehicles. The network promises to integrate reliable high-speed data transmission, prioritization and scalability with embedded security solutions from BlackBerry. The official unveiling of the network will take place at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

“Secure high-bandwidth Ethernet represents the future of in-vehicle and V2X connectivity,” said Eric Scott, advanced technology manager and lead architect, Molex. “The industry-leading 10 Gbps Ethernet Automotive Network supports secure and reliable data transmission between multiple hardware and embedded software systems enabling end-to-end data integration and data prioritization for intelligent vehicles.”

According to Business Wire, the network will be based on a “future-ready, automotive-grade high-speed gateway, the powerful 10 Gbps Ethernet platform supports legacy and evolving media modules, peripherals, and other embedded software systems,” and will feature:

BlackBerry QNX Neutrino SDP 7.0 RTOS, which provides high performance and enhanced kernel-level security.

BlackBerry Certicom’s Managed PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) Service, to securely provision, authenticate, and communicate between modules and other vehicle ECUs and peripheral devices connected to the network.

“Molex and BlackBerry believe that robust and secure high-speed Ethernet will become the fundamental automotive networking technology as we approach and enter the autonomous era,” said Jim Alfred, vice president and GM of BlackBerry Certicom. “BlackBerry’s embedded security solutions will ensure the growing amount of data collected and used in a car is trusted and secure.”

The network will feature secure over-the-air software and firmware updates and a Diagnostics over IP (DoIP) system to update the system in the field. The network promises to be compatible with existing networks and OEMs to maximize a number of vehicle designs.