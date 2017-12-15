News/Pioneer Valley Tire
December 15, 2017

Mobile Tire Service Set to Open Shop in Mass. Town

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

A New and Simple Approach To Grow Sales

Point S Adds Memphis Distribution Center

Long-Time Philly-Area Tire Shop to Close

Auto Care Careers Now Accepting Applications for Internship Grants

Bridgestone, Predators Extend Arena Naming Agreement

New Study Says American Shoppers Prefer Physical Stores vs. Online

N.A. Williams Honored by Women in Auto Care

Fisker, Hakim Unique Group to Create Autonomous Shuttle

Yokohama Reports Record Breaking Sales

Doublestar to Pay Toyo $1.6 Million in Contempt Sanctions

Gimme a Break tire service is getting brick and mortar location in Bernardston, Mass.
Gimme a Break tire service is getting brick and mortar location in Bernardston, Mass.

Owners of a laundromat, tanning salon and brake shop are set to open a tire store in Bernardston, Mass.

Alex and Amy Fiorey plan to open Pioneer Valley Tire after talks close on purchasing a 2,100 square foot building in the town, according to the Greenfield Recorder.

Pioneer Valley Tire will offer seasonal tire changeover, tire pressure monitoring system testing and sensor replacement, and also sell custom wheels and wheel tire packages, Alex Fiorey told the newspaper. He said he plans to carry most major tire brands, as well as more affordable, private label brands. It will also have a free self-service air station.

As business owners, the couple also operates a Laundromat and express tanning salon and a mobile brake and tire business called Gimme a Break, which started in 2016.

Alex Fiorey, a self-proclaimed “car person,” said Pioneer Valley Tire will be the brick-and-mortar location to expand Gimme a Break, according to The Recorder. The couple plans to open the business in late March or early April.

 

 

Show Full Article