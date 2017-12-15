Mobile Tire Service Set to Open Shop in Mass. Town

Owners of a laundromat, tanning salon and brake shop are set to open a tire store in Bernardston, Mass.

Alex and Amy Fiorey plan to open Pioneer Valley Tire after talks close on purchasing a 2,100 square foot building in the town, according to the Greenfield Recorder.

Pioneer Valley Tire will offer seasonal tire changeover, tire pressure monitoring system testing and sensor replacement, and also sell custom wheels and wheel tire packages, Alex Fiorey told the newspaper. He said he plans to carry most major tire brands, as well as more affordable, private label brands. It will also have a free self-service air station.

As business owners, the couple also operates a Laundromat and express tanning salon and a mobile brake and tire business called Gimme a Break, which started in 2016.

Alex Fiorey, a self-proclaimed “car person,” said Pioneer Valley Tire will be the brick-and-mortar location to expand Gimme a Break, according to The Recorder. The couple plans to open the business in late March or early April.