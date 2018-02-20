The Mitchell 1 “Shift Into High Gear” sweepstakes, running now through March 16 on Facebook, will award one winner an all-expense-paid trip to attend this Mitchell 1’s first shop management training workshop in San Diego, California from April 26-28.

The training is designed for shop management software users who want to learn more advanced capabilities, best practices and new features. The two-day session guides users through all levels of functionality of Mitchell 1 Manager SE and ShopKey Service Writer/Shop Management SE with older versions also covered. Topics include program setup, inventory, reporting, advanced transactions and integration with aftermarket cataloging. Attendees will also learn about the Mitchell 1 SocialCRM shop marketing service.

“Attendees will learn how to get the most out of their shop management system, and also have an opportunity to network and share ideas with one another on how to use the software to energize their business, increase profits and boost productivity,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1.

The sweepstakes winner will receive round-trip airfare for two people to San Diego and three nights in a double occupancy room at the San Diego Marriott Mission Valley, workshop tuition for two people, plus breakfast, lunch and refreshments each day. Workshop attendees are also invited to a cocktail reception on April 26 and training will run all day on April 27-28.

To enter, visit the Mitchell 1 Facebook page, click on the sweepstakes tab and complete the entry form.

For more information or to register for Mitchell 1’s shop management training workshop, visit Mitchell 1’s Management Workshop website.