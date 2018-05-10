Mitchell 1, OK Tire Partner to Offer Software to Franchises

Mitchell 1 and OK tire, a leading independent tire and auto service retailer in Canada, have entered into an approved supplier agreement. Under the agreement, Mitchell 1, as an approved vendor, will offer ProDemand auto repair information and Manager SE shop management software to all 300-plus OK Tire franchises. Facilities that service commercial trucks will also have access to TruckSeries, a repair information software suite for all makes of Class 4-8 trucks.

OK Tire offers an expanding line of products and services covering many types of vehicles, from passenger and light trucks, to farm equipment and commercial vehicles. Each OK Tire store is independently owned and operated, and all stores now have the opportunity to participate in the Mitchell 1 program and receive special pricing on the eligible products.

“We are delighted to partner with OK Tire to provide their franchisees with a complete solution to help them increase efficiency both on repairs and managing their businesses,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “We are honored to be selected to work with OK Tire and look forward to helping add enhanced repair resources and technology to their operations.”

ProDemand provides complete OEM repair, estimating and maintenance information and exclusive real-world industry insights in a single lookup to help automotive technicians repair vehicles more efficiently. ProDemand’s advanced search engine, 1Search Plus, returns information in a user-friendly graphical “card” layout aligned with a technician’s workflow.

The Manager SE shop management system helps mechanical shops streamline workflow from estimate to invoice. With the largest choice of electronic parts catalogs, including tires, an interactive work-in-progress dashboard and over 180 integrated reports, Manager SE provides a 360-degree view of the entire operation so shops can manage every aspect of their business more efficiently and profitably.

TruckSeries provides vital service information for all makes of Class 4-8 trucks in a single, web-based source to help independent repair shops maximize productivity through every stage of the repair process.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, or call (888) 724-6742.