Mitchell 1 Head to Speak on Industry Trends, Emerging Tech at Auto Conference

Mitchell 1’s director of product management will shares his knowledge on industry trends and emerging technologies at Elite Worldwide Inc.’s Pro Service Leadership Conference at starting at the end of January.

Mitchell 1’s Ben Johnson will discuss the trends and technologies impacting the future of personal transportation and ways auto repair shop owners can better plan for the future of their businesses. The conference will take place from Jan. 21 to Feb. 2 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina in San Diego, California.



“It’s an exciting time for our industry and I’m honored to be speaking at the Pro Service Leadership Conference. Keeping track of industry trends and technologies, and developing solutions to the challenges that emerge, is at the heart of what we do at Mitchell 1,” Johnson said. “Sharing those insights with leading shops at conferences like this is important so they can use the information to better define their strategies for the future.”



Specific topics Johnson will discuss include: technologies that vehicle manufacturers are investing in and key drivers for those technologies; what does the term “connected car” mean?; where is the elusive autonomous vehicle that has been making so many headlines?; and how Mitchell 1 is responding to the industry’s evolving technologies.

Other topics that will be presented at the three-day conference include creating your future in the industry, leadership, empowering your employees and developing your strategic plan.

More information about the Pro Service Leadership Conference is available on the Elite Worldwide website. Only members of the Elite Pro Service peer group are eligible to attend this conference. To enroll, call 858-756-3102 or email [email protected].

