Mitchell 1 Enhances ProDemand

Michell 1 has released its new ProDemand auto repair information software. This latest release will enhance the user experience to assist technicians in diagnosing multiple trouble codes according to the company.

“Continuous improvement based on user feedback is a top priority at Mitchell 1 and the latest release of ProDemand is a perfect example,” said Gary Hixson, senior market manager for ProDemand at Mitchell 1. “We are happy to roll out the new layout of ProView to help technicians save time in their diagnostic process.”

The ProView troubleshooting tool allows technicians to see how different combinations of diagnostic trouble codes relate to failed components. The tool provides an interactive relationship back and forth between the code and the components that cause or contribute to the setting of the code.

Users will see that the ProView display has been updated to show codes and symptoms relative to components in two columns, making it easier for them to read and understand the real-world relational data in the graph.

ProView uses real-world information from the SureTrack diagnostic resource in ProDemand and based on more than 36 million Real Fixes from actual repair shops. SureTrack brings together a unique combination of industry intelligence and expertise to help automotive repair technicians increase accuracy and efficiency from diagnosis to completed repair.