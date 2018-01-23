Mitchell 1 Enhances ProDemand Software

Mitchell 1 has announced the enhancement of its ProDemand auto repair information software. The software is now equipped with a new plate-to-VIN vehicle selector feature that provides precise vehicle descriptions and saves time for technicians and service writers.

“Making decisions based on inaccurate VIN information can cost auto repair shops money,” said Gary Hixson, senior market manager for ProDemand, Mitchell 1. “So we’re very pleased to offer the plate-to-VIN vehicle selector that not only increases accuracy, but also makes the vehicle identification process faster and easier.”

With the new feature, a technician simply enters the license plate number of the vehicle requiring service and ProDemand automatically converts that to the VIN registered to that plate. The plate-to-VIN feature speeds up the vehicle selection process by reducing the number of characters to enter, and also helps to make the vehicle identification more accurate by eliminating manual typing of the 17-digit VIN and returning specific vehicle details including the year, make, model, sub-model and engine.

Once the plate number is converted to the appropriate VIN, users can then quickly access all the information in ProDemand, including OEM color wiring diagrams, descriptions, specifications, testing steps and procedures, as well as real-world repair information and diagnostic tools in SureTrack.

ProDemand provides complete OEM repair, estimating and maintenance information and exclusive real-world industry insights in a single lookup, to help automotive technicians repair vehicles more efficiently.