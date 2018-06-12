Mitchell 1 Celebrates 100th Anniversary With ‘Thank You Thursdays’ Sweepstakes

Mitchell 1 is continuing the celebration of its 100th anniversary of providing repair information solutions to the motor vehicle industry with a special edition of its “Thank You Thursdays” sweepstakes on Facebook. Running now through July 12, one lucky winner will be chosen each week to receive a $100 Visa gift card. The winners will be announced on Facebook on Thursdays, with two winners to be named on the final Thursday. Facebook users can enter the sweepstakes on the Mitchell 1 page.

“As we celebrate our 100th anniversary, the latest edition of our popular ‘Thank You Thursdays’ sweepstakes is our way of saying ‘thanks’ to all the automotive service professionals who have stood with us and trusted us to provide industry-leading repair information solutions to help them gain efficiency in everything they do,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1.

Mitchell 1’s product line includes repair information, estimating, management and shop marketing solutions designed to help simplify everyday tasks for automotive and commercial vehicle service professionals, while improving productivity and profitability.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call 888-724-6742 or locate an independent sales consultant at mitchellrep.com. To read more about the company history, visit mitchell1.com/history.

This story originally appeared in ImportCar, a Babcox Media sister publication.