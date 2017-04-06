News/Mitchell 1
April 6, 2017

Mitchell 1 Announces ‘Shift into High Gear’ Sweepstakes Winner

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Paul Buckheit of All Tire & Service in Staten Island, N.Y., is the grand prize winner of the Mitchell 1 “Shift Into High Gear” Facebook sweepstakes. Buckheit has won an all-expense paid trip to attend Mitchell 1’s shop management training workshop in Scottsdale, Ariz., April 27-29.

“We would like to thank everyone who entered the Mitchell 1 ‘Shift Into High Gear’ Facebook sweepstakes and congratulate Paul Buckheit as our grand prize winner,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We’re looking forward to meeting him at our shop management workshop in Scottsdale.”

