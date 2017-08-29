Mitchell 1 Announces Return of ‘Fabulous Las Vegas Sweepstakes

Mitchell 1 has announced the return of its “Fabulous Las Vegas Sweepstakes,” that runs now through Sept. 22.

One grand prizewinner will receive round-trip airfare for two people to Las Vegas and hotel accommodations for four days/three nights. In addition, the winner will receive a $500 Visa prepaid card and two attendee badges for this year’s Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week events, including the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) and Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA).

“We received a great response from our Facebook fans last year, so we decided to bring back our ‘Fabulous Las Vegas Sweepstakes’ to give another lucky winner the opportunity to join us in Las Vegas for four exciting days at AAPEX and SEMA,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1.

To enter, visit the Mitchell 1 Facebook page and submit the online form.