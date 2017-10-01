Military Profile: Mike Monaghan

Kristen joined Tire Review in 2013. The 2009 graduate of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University, with a degree in magazine journalism and a minor in political science, brings a wealth of experience from assignments as digital media specialist at Little Rock Air Force Base, publicist at Vance Air Force Base and stints as a contributing writer with both the Toledo Free Press and Southeast Ohio Magazine.

Mike Monaghan, U.S. Marine Corps – Lance Corporal 1983-1988, 2 years inactive

Mike Monaghan says his military training has given him skills that have carried over into his civilian life.

“I think my time in the military definitely gave me a certain amount of training and a certain amount of responsibility that I probably wouldn’t have if I hadn’t gone in. I think it definitely carried over to my civilian life and my tire job,” he says.

“I’m definitely more responsible. I’m definitely where I’m supposed to be on time. When I’m given a job to do, I do it the best possible way I can,” he continues.

Monaghan joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1983 and spent his career stationed out of Uma, Ariz.

His military occupational specialty (MOS) was HAWK missile fire control operator, but Monaghan also carried a secondary MOS of motor transport due to his unit requirements.

“Our unit was self-sufficient, so we all had to do other jobs besides our main jobs,” he shares. “I had to get a military driver’s license to drive trucks so we could drive ourselves to wherever we had to go.”

After being discharged from the Marines, Monaghan moved to San Diego where he joined the tire industry.

“I was getting ready to get married and my future father-in-law worked for General Tire and he got me a job as a service man on the commercial side,” he says.

Monaghan has been in the tire industry for more than 29 years and has worked for several different tire companies including Park House Tire, TCi, and Goodyear Commercial Tire. Today, Monaghan is a service manager for Bob Sumerel Tire Co. in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Monaghan’s career in the tire industry has included every type of tire – passenger, commercial truck, forklifts, OTR – except retreads. His favorite tire to work with, however, is OTR tires for earthmovers.