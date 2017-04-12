News/Remove term: Tireco Tireco
April 12, 2017

Milestar Sponsoring 307 Adventures

Tireco’s Milestar brand has signed a multi-year sponsorship to become The Official Tire of 307 Adventures.

“We’re proud to begin this partnership with 307 Adventures, knowing they sustain and protect the environment by following the principals set forth by, non-profit organization Tread Lightly,” said Andrew Hoit, vice president of sales and marketing. “We see value in associating Milestar Tires with brands that are committed to the preservation of the natural surroundings and the enjoyment and experience of the great outdoors.

Based in Casper, Wyo., 307 Adventures takes guests to scenic locations throughout the state, to experience nature. Trips include guided wildlife viewing, fishing, river rafting, camping and off-road driving.

The entire 307 Adventures’ fleet of Jeep Wranglers will be outfitted with Milestar Patagonia M/T tire. The tire is designed to overcome some of the harshest off-road conditions of the Wyoming wilderness, while allowing a smooth, quiet, and comfortable ride, during the longer on-road hauls, Tireco said.

 

 

 