April 6, 2017

Milestar Expands Patagonia Line

milestar-patagonia-tireTireco’s Milestar brand has added flotation sizes for its Patagonia M/T Maximum Traction tire for light trucks and SUVs.

“We’re proud to launch the Patagonia M/T with more applications and larger, aggressive sizing to meet the demands of today’s truck and outdoor enthusiast,” said Andrew Hoit, vice president of sales and marketing. “We’re committed to the truck and off-road community, long-term, and plan to have the Patagonia fitments expand even further.”

This Patagonia M/T Maximum Traction is engineered to tackle the harshest off-road conditions while delivering exceptional on-road handling and performance all-in-one aggressive tread design, Tireco said. The tire features  a high void tread design that promotes self-cleaning capability to quickly expel mud, dirt, and debris.  Staggered off-center tread blocks provide increase traction while enhancing on-the-road performance, the company said.

The tire is offered 15 to 20 inch sizes for LT and flotation applications including 35×12.50R20, 37X12.50R17, and 38×15.50R20.

For more information, visit milestartire.com.

