Midwest Equipment Sales Unveils New Website

mwe_dealerportal

Midwest Equipment Sales (MWE) in now offering a new user-friendly dealer portal at mwedealers.com.

The site is designed to deliver the best user experience for MWE wholesale customers, equipment dealers, tire dealers and rental companies, MWE said. The site allows customers to find and order tracks, tires and undercarriage parts for compact construction equipment.

New dealers can apply directly on the site and once their application is approved, they will be provided a username granting access to thousands of parts ready to be shipped anywhere in the country, MWE said.

 

 

