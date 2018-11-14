News/Midas
November 14, 2018

Midas Franchisee Recognized by International Franchise Association

Midas franchisee Judd Kyle Shader was honored by the International Franchise Association (IFA) with its annual Franchisee of the Year Award.

“IFA is proud to recognize Judd Kyle Shader for his extraordinary story and success,” said Robert Cresanti, IFA president and CEO. “Franchise businesses are an engine of economic growth across America, in large part due to the hard work of tens of thousands of franchise business owners like Judd. As Washington looks to continue our economic growth, policymakers would do well to remember that franchising is making a difference across our country.”

In addition to receiving the IFA award, Schader was recognized by Midas as one of three Franchisees of the Year in 2018.  He also opened his 100th car-care center this fall in Aurora, Colorado, a southeast Denver suburb.

“The Midas organization is very fortunate to work with Judd,” said Ron Seagle, Midas vice president and general manager. “Day in and day out, his organization lives up to our Always A Touch Better commitment to our customers, and, on behalf of the Midas network, I would like to thank him for his contributions to our great brand.”

Shader, who won the Midas award due to his fast-growing sales and willingness to go above and beyond for his customers, his team and his community, has built a 16-state, 850-employee car-care chain in eight years, said Midas parent company TBC Corp.

“I am honored to be recognized by the IFA and Midas, ecstatic about our growth over the last eight years, which is the result of a lot of hard work by our great team—and excited about our growth opportunities for the future,” said Shader.

