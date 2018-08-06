Mickey Thompson Tires Offers Way to ‘Try-on’ its Tires, Wheels Before Purchase

Mickey Thompson has introduced a new way to digitally try-on the latest light truck wheels and tires, now available on the company’s website.

The new Mickey Thompson visualizer for wheels and tires allows customers to select their specific pickup or Jeep by make, model and exact matching factory color, and then outfit it virtually with the company’s various wheels and tires, giving a preview of what their vehicle would look like driving down the road or trail.

“We know that in many instances, the appearance of wheels and tires can be just as important as their performance to light truck owners,” said Ken Warner, vice president of marketing. “The online visualizer allows customers to try before they buy with complete confidence that they will be getting the look they’re expecting.”

While sorting through selections, users can click on individual wheels and tires to learn more about their features, benefits and size availability. Once they find what they like, users can then share their preferred products on social media, save or print for future reference or use the MT Fast Finder to locate Mickey Thompson dealers with just a few clicks.

“We encourage everyone to visit mickeythompsontires.com and ‘try-on’ our latest wheels and tires,” said Warner. “It’s a lot of fun and can be extremely helpful when making that important decision regarding which wheel and tire combo to choose on a new truck or Jeep.”

More info about the Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels visualizer can be found at mickeythompsontires.com/visualizer.