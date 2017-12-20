Mickey Thompson Expands Street-to-Strip Tire Line

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels will expand its ET Street R line with new sizes for street use.

The company’s ET Street R tire uses drag tire technology with a design approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation for the street. The tires will be available in P315/60R15, P315/50R17, 31×16.50R15 and 28×12.50-15LT fitments by late February or early March 2018.

According to the company, the tire has “race-proven compounds and minimal tread void for outstanding traction.” The line features a tubeless construction that provides a leak-free seal, the company says.

“Since its launch last year, the ET Street R has become a very popular tire, and we are excited to offer even more fitments for our customers to test at the track,” said Ken Warner, vice president of marketing for Mickey Thompson.