News/Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels
April 19, 2017

Mickey Thompson Renews IDBL Sponsorship

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels has renewed its place as the official tire sponsor of the International Drag Bike League (IDBL) 2017 season.

“IDBL is, without a doubt, the premier series for drag bike racing and we are excited to continue our sponsorship, said Ken Warner, vice president of marketing for Mickey Thompson. “These events are an excellent forum for us to connect with racers and fans in the drag racing community.”

The 2017 IDBL season consists of five, three-day events from April to November, all hosted at Maryland International Raceway. With its sponsorship, Mickey Thompson will offer contingency awards to winning racers in all nine classes, starting with the 20th Annual Spring Nationals on April 21-23.

