Mickey Thompson Marketing Alliance Announces Winner In Biggest Power Promotion To Date

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels has announced the winner of its latest Mickey Thompson Marketing Alliance (MTMA) Power Promotion. Matt MacCullum, parts manager at Fair Isle Ford in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada, took home the 2018 Polaris RZR after his name was drawn out of more than 500 entries in the sweepstakes. The giveaway was the biggest in the history of the MTMA.

MTMA members received one entry for every 50 Mickey Thompson or Dick Cepek tires purchased and two entries for every 25 Mickey Thompson or Dick Cepek wheels purchased between Jan. 1 and March 31.

“Congratulations to Matt, our latest MTMA Power Promotion winner,” said Ken Warner, vice president of marketing for Mickey Thompson and Dick Cepek Tires & Wheels. “Our dealers are integral to our success, and we created the MTMA to be not only a resource for our distributors, but a way to show our appreciation.”

The Mickey Thompson MTMA program is designed to provide dealers with marketing assistance along with rewards. As a MTMA member, dealers receive cash back rewards by purchasing Mickey Thompson or Dick Cepek tires and wheels through designated warehouse distributors and promoting Mickey Thompson and Dick Cepek in retail stores.