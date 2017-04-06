News
April 6, 2017

Mickey Thompson Expands Wheel Line

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

MT- WheelMickey Thompson has expanded its popular SideBiter II wheel line with the addition of 10 new 20- to 22-inch sizes.

“The SideBiter II wheel is a heavy-duty performer,” said Ken Warner, vice president of marketing for Mickey Thompson. “The new 20- and 22-inch sizes have been specially designed to be the perfect companion to Mickey Thompson’s taller, wider truck tires.”

The wheel features signature SideBiter styling, a durable satin black finish, a seven-spoke design, and a new “pop-top” center cap embossed with the Mickey Thompson logo. The SideBiter II has a high load rating, a limited lifetime warranty for structural defects, and a one-year warranty on the finish.

Mickey Thompson is a subsidiary of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.

