Mickey Thompson Adds Three New High Flotation Sizes to Deegan 38 Line
Mickey Thompson has added three new high floatation sizes to the Deegan 38 truck tire line.
The 35X12.50R15LT, is available in load range C, and is designed for light-duty applications such as Jeeps, half-ton trucks and SUVs.
The other new sizes are 35X12.50R17LT and 35X12.50R18LT, and are available in load range D. Higher load-carrying metric counterparts are also available for heavier-duty applications requiring greater load-carrying capability.
“High flotation tires are in high demand among off-road enthusiasts,” said Ken Warner, vice president of marketing for Mickey Thompson. “For lighter applications, these sizes are able to maintain original equipment load-carrying capabilities while still providing strength and flexibility for excellent performance both on and off-road.”
