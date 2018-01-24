Scott Clark, chairman and president of Michelin North America, has been elected to the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s Board of Directors.

“We are very pleased to welcome Scott to the USTMA Board of Directors,” said Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO. “His deep and diverse experience with Michelin in the U.S. and abroad will bring unique perspectives to our Board and we look forward to his input and engagement.”

Clark, who assumed the top leadership role at Michelin North America on Jan. 1, had served as executive vice president of Michelin North America and chief operating officer of its passenger- and light-truck tire unit spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico since 2007.

Previously, he served as senior vice president of Michelin’s heavy-truck tire unit in Asia and has held other leadership roles in marketing, sales and other functions in Europe, Asia and North America during his 21 years with the company.