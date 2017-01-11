Michelin Unveils New UHP Tire at NAIAS

Kristen joined Tire Review in 2013. The 2009 graduate of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University, with a degree in magazine journalism and a minor in political science, brings a wealth of experience from assignments as digital media specialist at Little Rock Air Force Base, publicist at Vance Air Force Base and stints as a contributing writer with both the Toledo Free Press and Southeast Ohio Magazine.

Michelin North America introduced its newest ultra-high performance tire, the Michelin Pilot Sport4 S, during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

On hand for the announcement was Jean-Dominique Senard, CEO of the Michelin Group.

Senard shared the history of Michelin’s involvement in racing at Le Mans and noted that much of what is learned on the track is translated into tires on the street.

“You may never drive a lap at Le Mans, but you can still experience Michelin’s track to street innovation to make your daily drives more thrilling, yet still safe,” Senard said.

Designed for sports cars and high-performance vehicles, the Pilot Sport4 S combines aspects of the Pilot Super Sport and the Pilot Sport Cup 2. The tire offers exceptional steering precision and directional stability, while providing maximum grip on both dry and wet roads – solving the pleasure and safety equation for performance enthusiasts, the tiremaker said.

“Just as the Pilot Super Sport has become the industry standard, we expect the Pilot Sport4 S will become the top replacement option for owners of many ultra high performance automobiles,” Senard shared.

The Pilot Sport4 S bears a Y speed rating and offers a 30,000-mile warranty. It will be available in the United States this March in 35 sizes from 18- to 20-inch wheel diameter.

The Pilot Sport4 S will be produced at Michelin plants in Greenville, S.C., and Clermont-Ferrand, France.

