Michelin Tweel to Supply Mean Green Electric Mower Line

Michelin North America’s X Tweel line is now available on select Mean Green Mowers ─ makers of the first all-electric, zero-turn-radius (ZTR) commercial mower.

The Mean Green Stalker stand-on ZTR model will be equipped with Michelin X Tweel Turf 18-in. drive wheels and 13-in. caster airless radial tires. The CXR-60 ride-on ZTR will be fitted with Michelin X Tweel Turf 18-in. drive wheels.

“In 2008, we decided there was a better way to build a zero-turn mower. We designed an electric mower that is much quieter, produces zero emissions, has minimal routine maintenance and demonstrates fuel savings,” said Joe Conrad, president of Mean Green Mowers. “Our collaboration with Michelin continues our environmental journey.”

In addition, the 24-in. X Tweel Turf is also available as a replacement fitment for Mean Green 52-in. and 60-in. ride-on mowers, replacing a standard 24x12x12 tire. The Michelin X Tweel Turf reduces downtime and is maintenance-free.

“In working with the Mean Green team, we were able to assist them in furthering their innovation and sustainability of commercial electric mowers,” said Olivier Brauen, vice president of Michelin Tweel Technologies.

The Michelin X Tweel Turf airless radial tire has a consistent hub height which helps ensure the mower deck produces an even cut, Michelin says. The full-width poly-resin spokes provide excellent lateral stability for outstanding sidehill performance, while the unique design of the spokes helps dampen the ride for enhanced operator comfort, even when navigating over curbs and other bumps.

For more information on Michelin X Twheel, visit michelintweel.com.