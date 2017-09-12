Michelin, TIA Offer New Earthmover Tire Training Course

Michelin Earthmover announced the launch of a new 300-level training and certification course in partnership with Tire Industry Association (TIA) to certify dealer and industry service technicians who specialize in fitting earthmover tires.

“We are excited to work with TIA to offer this new certified technician course,” said Richard Ameris, earthmover training manager at Michelin North America, Inc. “In addition to demonstrating the skills learned in the basic TIA program (200-level) and Michelin’s earthmover service technician seminar, participants will be able to reinforce the culture of safety needed for servicing mine, quarry and construction/industrial tires to reduce injury.”

The new course is a multi-day technician certification class designed for technicians with at least three years of active, hands-on OTR experience to demonstrate safe application of industry-accepted procedures and skills. The focused, small-sized class will be taught by TIA certified ETS instructors.

“The purpose of certification at a higher level is for participants to validate their skills and experience in order to safely and effectively perform their important roles as earthmover tire and rim service technicians,” said Roy Galyer of Klinge Tire Management Consultants, Inc., and a TIA Certified ETS Instructor.

Completion of both basic earthmover courses and Michelin’s earthmover tire service technician seminar are required before registering for the new course. Three sessions are being offered in 2017 and another round of classes will be available to Michelin earthmover dealers and customers in 2018.

Participants will be required to pass an exam and show proficiency when demonstrating various skills in the field. When they have successfully completed the course, they will receive a TIA/Michelin certification. In order to maintain their TIA certification after the class, technicians must be recertified by TIA every two years.

To sign-up and get more information about the course, please contact your Michelin Earthmover sales manager.