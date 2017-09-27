Michelin Sues for Patent Infringement

Michelin North America filed suit against Tire Mart Inc., doing business as Braven Off-Road, alleging the company has infringed a design patent covering the BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM2.

“We will actively protect the technology investment in our products,” said Scott Clark, chief operating officer for Michelin North America. “Michelin will aggressively defend its intellectual property and the expertise of our employees.”

Michelin filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Eastern Division (Michelin North America, Inc. v. Tire Mart, Inc..; case no. 4:17-CV-2472).