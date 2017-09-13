Michelin Settles in Patent Infringement Case

Michelin North America, Inc., has settled its lawsuit against Tire Recappers of Nashville, which focused on design patent infringements for the popular BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM2 and Michelin LTX M/S2. The companies have agreed not to disclose terms of the settlement.

“Michelin monitors the marketplace for infringements of our intellectual property at every performance level and price point,” said Scott Clark, chief operating officer for Michelin North America. “Michelin will continue to pursue aggressive legal action to protect our products that are covered by our intellectual property.”

Michelin filed its lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee in Nashville (Michelin North America, Inc. v. Tire Recappers of Nashville, Inc.; case no. 3:17-cv-01015). The suit claimed that two tire models by Tire Recappers of Nashville — the Cross Grip M/T and the All Position Highway 2 — infringe Michelin’s U.S. Patent Nos. D530,266 and D639,235.