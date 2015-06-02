News
June 2, 2015

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Synchrony Financial Extends Agreement with Midas

Conti Sponsoring North Carolina FC

S.C. Bill Proposes Safety Inspections

Firestone Rewards OTR Customers with Indy 500 Sweepstakes

Falken Named Official Tire Sponsor of Formula Drift

LWG Adds VP of East Coast Operations

Camso Increasing Tire Prices

Cooper Hires New Chief Human Resources Officer

Falken Named Official Tire Sponsor of Formula Drift

Michelin Integrating RFID Technology into Truck Tires, Retreads

Michelin North America is offering a new tire for light trucks, SUVs and CUVs – the Michelin Premier LTX.Premier-LTX

Featuring Michelin’s EverGrip technology, the Premier LTX  provides exceptional levels of safety even when worn, the tiremaker said.  Hidden grooves emerge as the tire wears and help evacuate water and a rubber compound for increased wet grip.

“While other tires lose significant wet grip over time, the Michelin Premier features breakthrough technology that prolongs wet traction over time, giving drivers greater peace of mind and improved control, ” said Scott Clark, chief operating officer of Michelin North America’s passenger and light truck tire division.

The Michelin LTX is available in 47 sizes, ranging from 16-inch to 22-inch wheel diameter.

Michelin debuted its EverGrip technology at the 2014 North American International Auto Show on its Michelin Premier A/S.

  • Mark

    Driving 2011 Mercedes GL450, bought certified preowned in 2013, with 17,500 miles and new Perelli Scorpion Zeros. 275/55R19 111H M+S. Drove for a year, 17,000 on the Perelli’s. Sever cupping. Horrible noise – wop wop wop. Was told by two MB dealers and a tire store – that’s the story for your heavy vehicle. No solutions offered. Decided to run the life out of them, putting up with the w-w-w. Now have driven an other year, another 17,000 miles, and the tread is finished. Got informed by tire store I have limited choices for tires for my vehicle. Found the new Michelin Premier LTX ad in auto magazine. Found they come in my size. So will buy a set, and see how they go. Will post again with a report. We get lots of snow in winter. Will want to see how that goes too. Mark – Des Moines, Iowa

    • Tom

      Interested to hear how the LTX set are working out for you. I am contemplating a set for our Chevy Traverse LTZ.

      • Mark Hanson

        I have had the Michelins for 6,500 miles so far. Rotated at 6,000. Rain – work great. Snow – work fantastic. Ice – work great. What I will watch for next is longevity.

        • Peter Goldberg

          WOW! I have almost the exact story. 2011 GL 450 purchased cert. pre-owned with 20,000. miles. Got new Pirelli Scorpians at 27,000! Now at 67,000 they are done (lucky to get 40K)…the wop wop wop is exactly the same! JUST ordered the Michelin LTX’s…can’t wait to get them on Friday and drive on them…I’ll let you know! 🙂

          • Ziggy

            I am getting ready to put the Michelin Premier LTX on my 2013 Genesis sedan. Being an old geezer, I have tried many brands of tires on many cars, a few far better than others. My experience, the wop wop wop sound is a stretched belt internal to the tire, caused by hitting curb/pothole etc or by severe braking, or so I’ve been told. I mean, who would expect a tire to hold up under severe braking? Or cornering? Or going round and round? I’ve honestly never had this problems with Michelin, Bridgestone or (of all things) Toyo’s. Currently running a new set of 8 Michelins on a 30,000# motorhome plus 2 cars. Nary a problem.

    • Kibby

      The Michelin Premier LTX came as original equipment on my RX350 F Sport. Very happy with the tires, they are quiet, handle well, and good in the rain. The wear is the only issue, at 17000 miles and the half the tread is gone.

Show Full Article