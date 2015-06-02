Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Michelin North America is offering a new tire for light trucks, SUVs and CUVs – the Michelin Premier LTX.

Featuring Michelin’s EverGrip technology, the Premier LTX provides exceptional levels of safety even when worn, the tiremaker said. Hidden grooves emerge as the tire wears and help evacuate water and a rubber compound for increased wet grip.

“While other tires lose significant wet grip over time, the Michelin Premier features breakthrough technology that prolongs wet traction over time, giving drivers greater peace of mind and improved control, ” said Scott Clark, chief operating officer of Michelin North America’s passenger and light truck tire division.

The Michelin LTX is available in 47 sizes, ranging from 16-inch to 22-inch wheel diameter.

Michelin debuted its EverGrip technology at the 2014 North American International Auto Show on its Michelin Premier A/S.