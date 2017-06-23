Michelin Revamping Global Operations

Michelin is reorganizing its global operations to meet the evolving demands of customers and employees.

“The purpose of this in-depth transformation is to improve customer satisfaction, empower the teams, simplify operating modes and digitalize the group. The transformation would reinforce both the company’s international scope and its France-based sites, notably Clermont-Ferrand,” the tiremaker said.

Michelin plans to divide its operations into 10 new regions: Africa – India – Middle-East, South America, Central America, North America, Eastern Asia and Australia, China, Central Europe, Northern Europe, Southern Europe and Eastern Europe.

The regions would be supported by eight operations divisions: Service Technology Development, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Marketing & Sales Support’ Purchasing, Operations Quality Assurance, and Corporate and Business Services (CBS).

In the U.S. the reorganization will result in the loss of 450 jobs between 2018 and 2021. The large majority of the job loss comes from natural attrition and retirement, as an estimated 1,500 employees would leave the company during the same period, Michelin said.