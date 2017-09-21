Michelin Replacing Continental as IMSA Partner

Continental Tire the Americas is ending its sponsorship of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) at the end of the contract term in 2018. Michelin North America will serve as official sponsor of the series starting in 2019.

“The significance of this expanded partnership with Michelin, one of the world’s most recognized premium brands, cannot be overstated,” said Scott Atherton, IMSA president. “IMSA has enjoyed a long and successful relationship with Michelin, and we are proud to confirm this long-term agreement.”

“We are extremely grateful for the role Continental Tire played in helping to grow our racing platforms throughout our partnership dating back to 2010,” Atherton added. “Continental has been an outstanding partner and was instrumental in elevating the status of the WeatherTech Championship and Continental Tire Challenge to new heights. We extend heartfelt appreciation to our friends at Continental for their unwavering support.”

Continental has sponsored IMSA the past eight years.