Michelin Recognized in Worker Safety

Michelin North America has earned nine safety awards from the Rubber Manufacturers Association (RMA) as part of its Safety and Health Improvement Program (SHIP). The tiremaker earned four Excellence Awards for worker and health safety and five Improvement Awards.

“The SHIP results are an important measurement for Michelin because our top priority every day is to provide the safest and healthiest work environment possible for our employees,” said Pete Selleck, chairman and president of Michelin North America. “We depend on the hard work, vigilance and determination of our employees to maintain a culture of safety at every site.”

The four manufacturing facilities that earned the RMA’s Excellence Awards, the top distinction in the association’s SHIP, were: light truck and passenger plants in Lexington, S.C., and Dothan, Ala.; Michelin’s Tweel facility in Greenville, S.C.; and a rubber mixing facility in Starr, S.C. The plants that earned the Improvement Awards were: Ardmore, Okla.; Asheboro, N.C.; Greenville, S.C.; Sandy Springs, S.C.; and Norwood, N.C.

RMA’s SHIP was created in 1981 and recognizes member companies for excellence and improvement in worker health and safety with awards. Member facilities can be recognized as either Excellence or Improvement.

The “Excellence” category is for facilities that achieve a “Days Away Restricted and Transfers” (DART) rate that is 75% better than the average achieved by plants that provided data to RMA. The “Improvement” award is for plants that achieve a DART rate that is both 10% better than its rate in the previous year and the same or better than the RMA average incidence rate.