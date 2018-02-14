The Michelin Groupe has joined forces with European vehicle parts and servicing company Mobivia in an effort to grow Auto-Teile-Unger, a German automotive service provider of which Michelin has a 20% stake.

Mobivia and Michelin will combine their expertise to improve the customer experience and support the development of A.T.U in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Michelin says.

“Mobivia, the benchmark vehicle servicing specialist in several European countries, has a track record of growth and constantly improved quality of service,” said Yves Chapot, executive vice president of automotive business lines and Asia, Africa, India & the Middle East for the Michelin Group. “With more than 110 years’ experience in these countries, Michelin is familiar with the needs of their consumers and the specific demands of their markets. That’s why we wanted to join forces, to improve the customer experience and showcase our mobility offerings.

Established in 1985, A.T.U has one of the largest networks today of auto centers in Germany, which is Europe’s leading auto aftermarket. The brand operates 577 auto centers in Germany, 25 in Austria and six in Switzerland.

A.T.U became part of the Mobivia group in December 2016, which helped Mobivia’s coverage as a European provider of multi-brand servicing through its brands Norauto, Midas and Carter-Cash. Mobivia is one of the leading auto maintenance and repair chains in Europe, with more than 2,030 workshops and retail outlets and more than 20,000 employees.

“Joining Mobivia set the stage for our transformation,” said Jörn Werner, CEO of A.T.U. “Michelin’s contribution will strengthen our momentum so that we can sustainably and effectively satisfy our customers, which is one of our priorities.”

Michelin’s partnership with Mobivia is an opportunity for the tiremaker to expand access to markets for its products and offer a better customer experience alongside A.T.U.