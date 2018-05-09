Michelin Partnering with Vans in Teen Safety Campaign

Michelin and Vans are working to give away 100 pairs of limited edition Michelin-themed Vans shoes to teen drivers participating in the “Beyond the Driving Test” program.

The program is designed to educate teen drivers about the importance of highway safety and stresses the importance of monthly testing of fluid levels, wiper blades, brake lights, tire tread and tire pressure. The website provides safety tips, videos and data for young drivers, as well as a link to sign up for the chance to win one of 100 pairs of Vans.

“If teen drivers think about air pressure and tread depth at all, it has more to do with the shoes on their feet than the shoes on their cars. Crashes are the No. 1 killer of teens in America,” Michelin said on the website for the program.