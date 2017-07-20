Michelin Offers Tweel for Zero Turn Mowers

Michelin Tweel Technologies, a division of Michelin North America, has extended its airless-radial tire line with the Michelin X Twell Turf Caster for select zero-turn commercial mowers.

The airless-radial caster tire-wheel assembly replaces the standard 13X6.5X6 front caster tire and wheel on zero-turn mowers. Since the caster has no air, it eliminates the chance of flat tires and the need to maintain air pressure.

“Michelin Tweel Technologies has conducted extensive field testing to optimize the product and validate the customer benefits,” said Olivier Brauen, head of Michelin Tweel Technologies. “Professional landscape companies have found that the Tweel Caster increases productivity by allowing operators to mow faster, reduces maintenance on mowers due to the caster’s shock-absorbing characteristics, and provides improved performance over curbs.”

The caster is made of high-strength poly-resin spokes that carry the load and absorbs impact and reduces bounce. The caster’s poly-resin tread also provides long wear life.

The caster was previewed last fall at the Green Industry Expo Show, can now be ordered directly online by visiting michelintweel.com.

The expansion of the product line also includes tires for zero-turn skid steers and golf carts.