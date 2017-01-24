Michelin Offers Tweel Golf Cart Tires

Michelin North America has rolled out a new tire for golf carts – the Michelin X Tweel Turf.

“This new product is in direct response to customer demand for Tweel airless radial tire performance in a golf cart application,” said Jack Olney, director of sales for Michelin Tweel Technologies. “And our direct, online ordering capability means factory-to-customer delivery makes this new technology even easier to obtain and bolt on.”

The first airless radial golf cart tire-wheel assembly replaces the standard 18X8.5N10 front and rear tire and wheel for golf carts, Michelin said. The tire is constructed with high-strength poly-resin spokes that carry the load and create suspension-like characteristics for the golf cart. This structure absorbs impact and reduces bounce for improved operator comfort, the tiremaker said.

The X Tweel Turf has the maximum speed of 25 mph and load of 705 pounds.

