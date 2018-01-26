Michelin North America Settles Lawsuit Against Tire Mart Inc.

Michelin North America Inc. has reached a settlement with Tire Mart Inc., doing business as Braven Off-Road, regarding enforcement of design patents for the BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM2 tires produced by Michelin in the U.S. The companies have agreed not to disclose terms of the settlement.

“Michelin continues to monitor the market for infringements of our intellectual property,” said Scott Clark, chairman and president of Michelin North America Inc. “The protection of Michelin’s intellectual property promotes continued development of innovative products and services for our customers.”

Michelin filed the lawsuit last year in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Eastern Division (Michelin North America Inc. v. Tire Mart Inc..; case no. 4:17-CV-2472). The suit claimed that the Braven Ironside tire model infringes Michelin’s U.S. Design Patent No. D530,266.

Tire Mart Inc. markets and sells, under the Pit Bull and Braven brands, radial tires for tire-line segments that include ATVs, UTVs, light trucks and SUVs.

