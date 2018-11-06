Michelin North America Announces Tire Price Increase

Michelin North America, Inc. will increase U.S. national account prices up to 8% for all commercial brands, products and services, effective Dec. 1.

Separately, effective Jan. 1, 2019, Michelin North America’s passenger-tire business will increase prices up to 5% for passenger and light-truck tires under the Michelin, BFGoodrich, and Uniroyal brands, as well as Michelin tires in the two-wheel segment, sold in the United States and Canada.

The increases address ongoing investments to better serve customers, increased operating costs and other market factors. Michelin’s account management teams will convey additional details about the changes directly to customers, the company said.

MORE: Reasons Behind Recent Tire Price Increases