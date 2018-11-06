News/Michelin North America
November 6, 2018

Michelin North America Announces Tire Price Increase

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Michelin North America Announces Tire Price Increase

Trelleborg Introduces New App for Real-Time Tire Pressure Monitoring

Wilcox Supply Inc. Changes Name of Online Store to Tire Supply Network

ATD’s Tire Pros Announces Two New Franchise Locations In Washington State

Maxam Tire International President Martin West Retires

Natural Rubber Stakeholders Launch Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber

Sourcebook Data: Popular and Profitable Winter Tires

Thousands From The Alliance Take To The Streets To Attend AAPEX Show

ATD Reaches Agreement in Principle with Term Loan Lenders

Goodyear Introduces 'Roll,' A New Tire Shopping and Installation Experience

Michelin North America, Inc. will increase U.S. national account prices up to 8% for all commercial brands, products and services, effective Dec. 1.

Separately, effective Jan. 1, 2019Michelin North America’s passenger-tire business will increase prices up to 5% for passenger and light-truck tires under the Michelin, BFGoodrich, and Uniroyal brands, as well as Michelin tires in the two-wheel segment, sold in the United States and Canada.

The increases address ongoing investments to better serve customers, increased operating costs and other market factors. Michelin’s account management teams will convey additional details about the changes directly to customers, the company said.

MORE: Reasons Behind Recent Tire Price Increases

Show Full Article