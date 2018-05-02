Michelin Named America’s Best Large Employer By Forbes

“At Michelin, our dedication to our workforce is best defined by two keywords: We care,” said David Stafford, chief human resources officer for Michelin North America. “From candidate to new-hire to long-term employee, Michelin provides experiences that empower its people to make a difference and be proud of where they work.”

To attract a talented workforce, Michelin brings in high-school and college students with hands-on learning experiences through its Youth Apprenticeship program, Technical Scholars program and other internship and cooperative-education opportunities.

“At Michelin, people come for a job, but stay for a career,” Stafford said. “In an increasingly competitive job market, Michelin understands the value of providing training and career development, a culture that also attracts mid-career transfers to Michelin because they are seeking opportunities to grow and advance. In fact, up to 50 percent of managers in Michelin’s manufacturing locations were promoted from hourly positions.”

In the annual listing from Forbes magazine, “America’s Best Large Employers” are ranked based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 30,000 U.S. employees working for companies with at least 1,000 people. Employees are given the opportunity to openly share anonymous feedback on a series of topics, including working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image.

Other automotive companies that cracked the top 100 list included Tesla and Daimler.

Click here to see Forbes’ full list of America’s top employers.