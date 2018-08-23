Michelin Unlocks Artistic Twist at Monterey Car Week

Michelin has announced that the company will be continuing a long-standing presence at Monterey Car Week this year with exhibits that feature a unique blend of driving passion, performance and art.

Michelin will exhibit an assortment of extraordinary automobiles that represent its most collaborative relationships, including Audi, BMW, Bugatti, Ferrari, Hennessey, McLaren, Porsche and Singer. Monterey participants will experience Michelin displays at Legends of Autobahn, Porsche WERKS Reunion, Rolex Motorsports Monterey Reunion and Exotics on Cannery Row. Each of the vehicles on display at the Michelin exhibits during Monterey Car Week features tires from Michelin’s Pilot family or Michelin’s unrivaled competition racing tires.

Michelin, a presenting sponsor at the Legends of Autobahn (LOTA) concurs, is celebrating the past and present art of BMW vehicles with an original M1 and custom M4. In partnership with BMW USA, attendees can make their marks on a Michelin tribute BMW F90 M5 by applying color and helping design the final wrap of the vehicle.

Michelin is also a presenting sponsor at the Porsche WERKS Reunion, at Corral de Tierra Country Club in nearby Salinas. Celebrating Porsche’s 70th anniversary, Michelin will exhibit six unique Porsche “Paint To Sample” vehicles, which can only be seen together at this event. The exhibit will feature the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tire, which recently set a Porsche lap record at Germany’s legendary Nürburgring mounted on the Porsche 991 GT2 RS.

The Porsche WERKS Reunion display also features Michelin’s latest innovation, Michelin Track Connect, a chip-embedded, connected tire solution that monitors conditions such as tire wear, pressure, temperature and mileage through an app on the driver’s mobile device.

The Michelin Track Connect solution has been specifically developed for the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 connected tire, currently available in 11 sizes. The direct result of Michelin’s many decades of experience and expertise in motorsport, this tire is the reference tire for track-days and circuit use.

Michelin returns this year as presenting sponsor at one of the highest attended events of the week, Exotics on Cannery Row. Michelin will feature its VIP Corral at this free event, with a collection of vehicles provided by partners around the globe. Featured vehicles include the Bugatti concept Vision Gran Turismo and vehicles from ATS (Italy), Brabham Automotive (UK), Hennessey Performance (USA), and W Motors (UAE).

Lastly, Michelin will join the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, the largest event held during the famed Monterey Classic Car Week, with approximately 550 race cars invited to compete in the world’s premier vintage motoring event.

On Friday through Sunday, the Michelin exhibit at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, will showcase supercars from past and present, including a BT62 from Brabham Automotive featuring a unique livery in honor of motorsports legend Dan Gurney. Also on display is the Singer Vehicle Design DLS, which makes its North American debut at Monterey Car Week after appearing recently at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The DLS is mounted on bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Auto enthusiasts who can’t be there can follow along on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.