Michelin has launched a new tire for combine harvesters and other large harvesting equipment.

The Michelin CerexBIB 2 with IF and VF CFO+ designations is designed for farmers using ever-larger machines to perform at high-load capacities while maintaining low pressures in the field. The tire, Michelin says, allows farmers to push the load and pressure limits for equipment. It is available now in nine front sizes and seven rear sizes.

The CerexBIB 2 is equipped with Michelin’s CFO+ technology, which offers a second and lower six mph cyclic loading table over the standard CFO of one 10-mph cyclic loading table. Farmers may gain up to a 10% bonus in load-carrying capacity at the same pressure or have the option of carrying the same load at lower pressures to maximize floatation and traction and minimize soil compaction, Michelin says.

The tiremaker designed and tested the technology in the tire in collaboration with leading equipment manufacturers. The CTIS-enabled CerexBIB 2 tire is engineered to help ensure optimal harvest time despite soil conditions, the company says. The CerexBIB 2 CFO+ provides more load capacity at the same pressure versus leading competitors, according to Michelin.

The CerexBIB 2 may run as low as 17 psi while carrying a load of 21,740 pounds. The tire’s contact patch expands up to 35 percent, which is designed to reduce soil compaction and protect the soil for future harvests, according to the company.

“Today’s farmers are using progressively larger machinery but must manage both load capacity and soil compaction,” said David Graden, Michelin North America agriculture operational marketing manager. “Because Michelin’s CerexBIB 2 is air-systems ready, it offers a solution that answers these and other performance challenges.”

The tire tread is designed to increase traction, fuel savings and improve safety. It incorporates Michelin Ultraflex IF & VF technology, for good load capacity, low ground pressure and high levels of traction in the field. The CerexBIB 2 also offers fuel savings up to 10%, Michelin says, as well as potentially contribute to increased crop yields.

The CerexBIB 2 will be offered in the following front sizes: VF520/85R42, VF580/85R42, VF710/70R42, IF800/65R32, IF800/70R32, IF800/70R38, IFVF900/60R32, VF900/60R38 and VF900/60R42.

It will also be available in the following rear sizes: VF500/85R34, VF520/80R26, VF520/85R30, VF620/70R26, VF620/70R30, VF710/65R30 and VF750/65R26.

For more information on Michelin Ultraflex tires, visit www.MichelinAg.com.