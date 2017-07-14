Michelin Introduces New RDT Tire Designs

Michelin Earthmover has announced two new rigid dump truck (RDT) tires, the Michelin Xtra Load Grip and the Michelin Xtra Load Protect, each designed for its specific surface application. The first ever “3-star” 24.00R35 tire size on the market (as rated on load capacity for a given dimension by the Tire and Rim Association). new Michelin Xtra Load products allow for increased load capacity or the accommodation of faster speeds to maximize productivity.

“It is a common worldwide practice to add side boards and lift gates to rigid dump trucks in order to increase payload capacity for optimal profitability. This demand puts incredible stress on the tires,” said Jamey Fish, director of earthmover marketing for Michelin North America Inc. “This new, robust Michelin tire range provides a solution so that the maximum amount of material can be loaded into these trucks while still delivering traction, damage resistance and increased tire life.”

The Michelin Xtra Load Grip is designed for soft, loose or muddy ground conditions, such as in mining and quarrying operations on slopes and inclines, where the priority is high grip and traction. Thanks to a reinforced casing, the tire has a 16% higher payload, or an increase of nine tons in load capacity per machine.

The Michelin Xtra Load Protect is for hard, sharp, abrasive conditions on flat, dry surfaces. The new protective and damage-resistant tread pattern contributes to a better load distribution across the contact patch. This application is designed for customers who want to carry increased loads and increase the distance they carry every hour.

The four new Michelin offers will replace five existing products: