February 1, 2017

Michelin Increases Prices

Michelin North America announced it will increase prices up to 8% for its passenger, heavy-truck, earthmover, industrial-handling, agriculture and two-wheel segments across all its brands in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

This is Michelin’s first increase since 2012. Like other manufacturers announcing increases, Michelin cites the impact of raw material prices and market conditions as reasons for the pricing increase.

Michelin said it will notify customers of the different segments of specific increases.

