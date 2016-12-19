Home News

Michelin North America has launched online retail tire sales for consumers in southeast markets through MichelinMan.com.

“Michelin does not own any retail stores, so our close relationship with dealers is critical for the success of this program,” said Scott Clark, chief operating officer, Michelin North America. “We have worked very closely with our retail partners to ensure we have an offer that promotes their business while also offering consumers the convenience of researching and buying online.”

Michelin first moved into e-commerce earlier this year when it began selling BFGoodrich branded tires online.

While MichelinMan.com is currently serving southeastern U.S. states, Michelin plans on rolling out the program nationally by mid-2017.

When an order is placed online, consumers will schedule an installation appointment with a local service provider based on proximity and tires will be shipped directly to the service provider, Michelin said.

 

  • Mary McLaughlin

    They did not work closely with their dealers. They sent an email to dealers (not even distributors) and told us what they were doing. Did not ask our opinion at all. Told us what we were to charge (which is less than I would charge for changing and balancing a used tire) and here is the kicker. They are taking 5% of what they want us to charge and they will pay us once every two weeks. ARE YOU KIDDING ME. HAVE I ENTERED THE TWILIGHT ZONE?????? When you pay my bills Michelin, you can tell me hoe to run my business. Furthermore, just because you were not as clever as Goodyear who has their own company stores, WE WILL NOT PAY FOR IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Dean Biddle

    As with Goodyear, I’ll be done with MAST!!

  • Jon

    Don’t get involved in this ploy to take your business and customers away and it will fail. An example of how it grows is Tire Rack if real tire dealers did not mount their tires they would not be as big as they are today. Early in their history we mounted their tires trying to make a customer. He was very pleased with our service, When he came back with a second car and another set of tires I refused to mount them because it wasn’t building my business but only increasing a new competitors business. But other dealers mounted their tires and see how big they have become

    Jon Jaffess
    former independent tiredealer

