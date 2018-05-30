Michelin Collaborates with German Driving Simulation Company on Tire Modeling

French tire manufacturer Michelin is collaborating with German technology company VI-grade on enhancing its tire testing.

Michelin’s TameTire technology, a thermomechanical simulator developed by Michelin on the basis of tire physics will integrate with VI-CarRealTime, VI-grade’s flagship product for real-time automotive simulations.

Tire modeling is an ever-growing field of interest in the automotive industry as more efficient development processes are needed. Vehicle simulations enable development teams to predict tire and vehicle performance before building a physical prototype. Michelin initially developed TameTire for its motorsports research to calculate a tire’s thermal and transient state as well as its forces and torques in both offline and online real-time environments. In order to better develop and fine-tune the functionalities of TameTire, Michelin has also acquired a static driving simulator from VI-grade and installed it at its headquarters in Clermont-Ferrand, France.”

Guido Bairati, international sales director for VI-grade, and Mathieu Grob, TameTire and driving simulator expert for Michelin, said the possibility of utilizing their two technologies together will help create more reliable and accurate vehicle and tire models.