Michelin Closes Acquisition of NexTraq

Michelin North America has closed its acquisition of NexTraq, the U.S. provider of commercial fleet telematics, from Fleetcor Technologies, Inc.

NexTraq will expand Michelin’s footprint, scale and competitiveness in the rapidly growing fleet-services category, the tiremaker said.

The purchase agreement was announced on June 14. NexTraq will maintain its principal offices in Atlanta. The unit has approximately 7,000 fleet customers and 116,000 subscribers nationwide.