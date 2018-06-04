Michelin has announced the winners of the 18th global Michelin Challenge Design competition, “Michelin Concours d’Elegance 2050 – Future Classic.”

Works by individuals and teams of designers from Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, China, France, India, Russia, South Korea and the United States were among the winners and finalists selected by a jury of the world’s top automotive designers and industry experts.

The Michelin Concours theme challenged participants to design a vehicle for the year 2025 that will become a classic and defines or represents this transitional era in automotive design and technology.

The winners of this year’s challenge include:

First place: Georgii Varodi of St. Petersburg, Russia, for design entry “DS Bertoni”

Second place: Harsh Panchal of Vadodra, India, for design entry “Mystique”

Third place: Boussid Mohammed Ramdane of Oran, Algeria, for design entry “Bugatti Type 2050 SC Atlantic”

Representatives from the first-, second- and third-place winners were invited to“Movin’On by Michelin”, Michelin’s global sustainable mobility event held in Montreal. The winners and their designs were joined by winners from the 2018 global competition and recognized during a private reception at Movin’On. Winners participated in a private portfolio review with members of the jury and leading designers and participated in a workshop on sustainable mobility.

“The Michelin Challenge Design competition celebrates innovation in vehicle design. The quality of this year’s entries was outstanding,” said Ben Ebel, lead user experience designer for Michelin North America and chairman of Michelin Challenge Design. “We congratulate the winners on designing innovative, thought-provoking, futuristic entries that are worthy of winning the Michelin Concours d’Elegance in 2050.”

The three winning designs, six finalists and four honorable mentions were chosen by the jury from more than 1,000 entrants representing 67 countries. In the past 18 years, Michelin Challenge Design has received more than 13,000 entries from 130 countries.

To see more images of the winning entries, go to www.michelinchallengedesign.com.