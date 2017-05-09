Michelin Announces Lineup for Future-Focused Conference

Michelin’s Movin’On 2017 summit, which takes place in Montreal June 13-15, is being promoted as “the world’s largest collaborative symposium focused on solving the planet’s most pressing urban mobility challenges.”

On May 8, the tiremaker released its futuristic lineup for the event, with plans to feature “an unprecedented collection of vehicles and innovations designed to transform transportation in urban areas and accelerate the global shift toward a circular economy,” according to the company.

Mobility technology being showcased at the event includes:

Busses:

The Easymile EZ10 Electric Shuttle, an autonomous people mover that can carry up to 12 passengers at speeds of 25 km/h; and the Proterra Catalyst E2 Series, the industry’s fastest charging electric bus.

Cars:

BMW i3, the world’s first all-electric vehicle made primarily of carbon fiber will appear along with the BMW i8 plug-in hybrid which combines the efficiency of an all-electric motor and the power of a TwinPower Turbo engine;

GreenGT H2, the world’s first electric-hydrogen race car, which produces its own electric power and releases only water vapor into the atmosphere;

Hyundai Ioniq, the company’s newest eco vehicle, on display in both all-electric and hybrid power train variations;

DevBot, (the Robocar development vehicle) the world’s first fully driverless race car from Roborace;

Symbio Fuel Cell Kangoo ZE H2, Renault’s light commercial electric vehicle;

Tesla Model S and Model X autonomous electric vehicles, with level three autonomous software and level four hardware.

Fleets: the UPS eTrike, a motorized electric three-wheeled vehicle designed for efficient and sustainable urban delivery.

Two-wheel technologies:

BMW Cruise e-Bike, an electric bike designed for commuters and built with a BOSCH Performance Line electric motor;

Michelin E-Drive system, a lightweight battery and motor system that converts a classic bike into an E-bike, and an E-bike back into a classic bike with one pedal turn in less than 3 seconds.

In addition to the vehicle technology showcase, Movin’On 2017 will feature an innovative forum for dozens of emerging players in sustainable urban mobility within the conference’s “Village Start-Up” area. Instead of a traditional exhibit area, Movin’On 2017 will feature an Innovation Center for visionary partners in sustainable mobility. The symposium component of the event will include keynote presentations, hands-on collaborative sessions, networking opportunities and technology exhibitions.

Movin’On 2017, presented by Michelin in association with C2, invites more than 3,000 participants from 35 countries to Montreal to engage in a range of dynamic forums, including an exhilarating 360-degree technological platform for plenary sessions and other experiential presentations. The event is open to the general public to attend. For more details, pricing information and to register, go to movinon.michelin.com/en/.