Michelin Airless Tire Available for UTV Market

The X TWEEL UTV is appropriate for use on construction, farm, landscape, recreation, quarry, mine, emergency service response, logging, parks, hunting, military operations, universities, beach patrol, camping, hurricane/tornado and other debris-laden areas where flat tires cause serious and extreme interruptions.

The tire is designed to perform like a pneumatic radial tire, but with the durability and high damage resistance of an airless tire. The advanced spoke technology helps dampen the ride for enhanced operator comfort, while providing outstanding lateral stiffness for excellent cornering and side-hill stability. In addition, the low-pressure contact helps provides outstanding off-road traction performance. The X TWEEL UTV offers quiet performance, energy-efficiency over tracks and robust design to eliminate downtime according to the company.

With a 37-mph speed rating at a maximum gross vehicle weight of 2,860 pounds, the MICHELIN X TWEEL UTV is available immediately for online sale or through the Michelin Tweel dealer network. Users may choose from three hub configurations that will fit 4×137 and 4×156 bolt patterns for a variety of machines, including:

BRP Can-Am Defender

Kawasaki Mule

Polaris Ranger

Additional hub configurations for John Deere, Honda, Kubota and Argo will be available later in 2018 and 2019. New distribution outlets specifically for this product are currently being explored. Commercially launched in 2012 with the Michelin X Tweel SSL, the expanding Michelin X Tweel product line includes airless-radial tires for skid steers, zero-turn mowers, stand-on mowers and golf carts. Michelin is the only manufacturer of airless radial tires and has been the recipient of multiple recognitions for the X TWEEL products in recent years according to the company.