Michael Cardone Jr. Inducted into Federated Vendor Hall of Fame

Michael Cardone Jr., co-founder of Cardone Industries, has been inducted into the Federated Auto Parts Vendor Hall of Fame. The induction took place during the recent Automotive Parts Services Group meeting in Grapevine, Texas. Cardone’s son, Michael Cardone III, accepted the award on behalf of his father.

“On January 15, 2004, over 14 years ago, my father succumbed to colon cancer. Like many people, I was suddenly thrust into a new leadership role as the next generation leader. Some predicted that I would fail, but many people offered great advice,” said Bo Fisher, chairman of Federated Auto Parts. “One person, Michael Cardone Jr., asked to have lunch at AWDA that year. He shared inspirational guidance based on a similar experience, quoted relevant scripture and followed up with deeply personal, written correspondence. We’ll never forget his wise and kind words. He offered astute advice and encouraged us to do more than just follow in our predecessor’s footsteps. We could be different and seek new, creative paths to success.

“In his book, ‘Business With Soul,’ Michael espouses servant leadership and stresses being the best possible stewards of our respective companies while treating others ethically. Michael is a true leader and we are proud to induct him into the Federated Vendor Hall of Fame.”

A copy of “Business with Soul” was handed out to everyone after the awards.

In 1970, Cardone Jr. co-founded Cardone Industries Inc. with his father. Since 2014, Cardone has served as chief strategy officer for the company and is a member of the board of directors. Before assuming his current role, Cardone served as chairman, CEO, president and COO of Cardone Industries Inc. In 2001, he was honored by the Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) with its prestigious Leader of the Year award. Cardone has also been honored by the American Society of Quality Control, Northwood University and several other organizations throughout his illustrious career.

The Federated Vendor Hall of Fame recognizes one individual each year who demonstrates dedication to excellence, helping to make a difference for Federated and its members. For a list of recent inductees, visit http://www.federatedautoparts.com/HallOfFame.aspx.

